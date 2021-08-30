Left Menu

On continuing as Goa Congress chief, Girish Chodankar thanks Sonia Gandhi

After Congress announced that Girish Chodankar will continue as the president of Goa Congress on Monday, he expressed gratitude to the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi for continuing trust in him.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 30-08-2021 23:53 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 23:53 IST
On continuing as Goa Congress chief, Girish Chodankar thanks Sonia Gandhi
Congress extending greetings to Girish Chodankar.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After Congress announced that Girish Chodankar will continue as the president of Goa Congress on Monday, he expressed gratitude to the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi for continuing trust in him. "I am thankful to Congress President Sonia Gandhi for continuing with her trust on me to continue as President of Goa Pradesh Congress Committee," he said in an official statement.

He also thanked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his advise to build the party in Goa. "I thank our leader Rahul Gandhi for his support, guidance and advise to build the Congress Party in Goa," he said.

Chodankar also thanked other senior members of the party P Chidambaram, AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal and AICC Incharge Dinesh Gundu Rao. "I wholeheartedly welcome the appointment of Aleixo Sequeira as the Working President of the Congress Party. I assure him of my full support and co-operation to strengthen the organisation," he added.

Thanking the people of Goa, he said, "I thank all the Congress Functionaries and the People of Goa who always expressed their views in the interest of Goa and Congress Party. Their valuable inputs by way of constructive suggestions as well as criticism helped me to learn and take corrective actions for making my party more strong." Earlier today, General Secretary of All India Congress Committee, KC Venugopal, stated in his press release that the Congress interim President, Sonia Gandhi has approved the proposal of the continuance of Girish Chodankar as the Goa Congress president and Digambar Kamat as the CLP leader.

It was also stated that the Congress president has appointed Alexio Sequeira as the working president of the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global
3
Researchers find combination therapy cuts risk of heart attacks, strokes in half

Researchers find combination therapy cuts risk of heart attacks, strokes in ...

 Canada
4
New Zealand reports 1st virus vaccine death

New Zealand reports 1st virus vaccine death

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021