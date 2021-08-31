Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, partner wed in New Mexico

U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland married her longtime partner Skip Sayre Saturday night in New Mexico.

Haaland wore a dress designed and sewn by her sister, said Interior Department spokeswoman Melissa Schwartz. The ceremony incorporated elements honouring her Native American ancestry. The former New Mexico congresswoman is a member of the Laguna Pueblo.

According to Schwartz, guests had to be vaccinated to attend and wear masks per CDC and New Mexico guidelines.

But pictures on social media that show some people, including Haaland, not wearing masks indoors the whole time have drawn criticism. Her office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

