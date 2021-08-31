Left Menu

U.N. Security Council urges Taliban to let people leave Afghanistan

U.S.-backed forces ousted Afghanistan's Taliban rulers in retaliation for harboring the al Qaeda militant group blamed for those attacks, only to see the Taliban return to power after a lightning advance across Afghanistan this year. French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday that France, and others were working on a UN proposal aimed at establishing a safe zone in Kabul to allow safe passage for people trying to leave Afghanistan.

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2021 04:22 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 04:22 IST
U.N. Security Council urges Taliban to let people leave Afghanistan

A divided U.N. Security Council on Monday adopted a resolution calling on the Taliban to allow safe passage for those seeking to leave Afghanistan but did not mention the creation of a safe zone in Kabul, as suggested by the French president on Sunday. The resolution, which had 13 votes in favor and abstentions by Russia and China, also stressed the importance of maintaining humanitarian access, upholding human rights, reaching an inclusive political settlement and combating terrorism.

The United States on Monday completed a chaotic evacuation of its forces from Afghanistan nearly 20 years after it invaded in response to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on New York and Washington. U.S.-backed forces ousted Afghanistan's Taliban rulers in retaliation for harboring the al Qaeda militant group blamed for those attacks, only to see the Taliban return to power after a lightning advance across Afghanistan this year.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday that France, and others were working on a UN proposal aimed at establishing a safe zone in Kabul to allow safe passage for people trying to leave Afghanistan. Monday's resolution, however, did not refer to a safe zone. Instead, it "expects" the Taliban to keep its commitments "including regarding the safe, secure, and orderly departure from Afghanistan of Afghans and all foreign nationals."

The resolution did not specify any provisions to punish the Taliban if it failed to allow such departures or take the other steps it urged. A suicide bombing on Thursday outside the teeming Kabul airport gates that was claimed by the Islamic State group - an adversary of both the United States and the Taliban - killed scores of Afghans and 13 U.S. troops. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; editing by Richard Pullin)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global
3
Researchers find combination therapy cuts risk of heart attacks, strokes in half

Researchers find combination therapy cuts risk of heart attacks, strokes in ...

 Canada
4
New Zealand reports 1st virus vaccine death

New Zealand reports 1st virus vaccine death

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021