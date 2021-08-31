China environment ministry says U.S. climate envoy Kerry invited to visit
United States climate envoy John Kerry will visit china between Aug. 31 and Sept. 3 at China's invitation, China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment said in a statement on Tuesday.
Kerry is expected to build on commitments he helped secure during his earlier visit in April, when the world's two biggest carbon polluters, agreed to cooperate to curb climate change.
