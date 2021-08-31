Road accident in Nagaur, 11 dead

Eleven pilgrims were killed and seven others injured in a collision between a van and a truck in Rajasthan's Nagaur district on Tuesday, police said. The accident occurred near Shri Balaji temple on the Bikaner-Jodhpur Highway, they said, adding eight women were among those killed.

The victims, who hailed from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, were returning home after offering prayers at Ramdevra and Karni Mata temples. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed grief over the accident. ''The death of 11 pilgrims returning to MP in a horrific road accident in Shribalaji area of Nagaur is extremely sad. My condolences to the bereaved family, may God give them strength in this difficult time and may the soul of the departed rest in peace. Praying for speedy recovery of the injured,'' Gehlot tweeted.

