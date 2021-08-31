PM Modi speaks to Assam CM to take stock of flood situation
With several parts of Assam hit hard by floods, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take stock of the situation and assured the state of all possible help from the Centre.
- Country:
- India
With several parts of Assam hit hard by floods, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take stock of the situation and assured the state of all possible help from the Centre. The flood situation in Assam deteriorated with two persons losing their lives and over 3.63 lakh people suffering in the deluge across 17 districts, an official bulletin said on Monday. In a tweet, Modi said, ''Spoke to Assam CM Shri @himantabiswa and took stock of the flood situation in parts of the state. Assured all possible support from the Centre to help mitigate the situation. I pray for the safety and well-being of those living in the affected areas.''
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Assam
- Himanta Biswa
- Assam CM Shri
- Narendra Modi
ALSO READ
Modi extends Parsi New Year greetings New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi'
Indian Tokyo Olympics contingent meets PM Modi over breakfast today
PM Modi meets with India Olympic contingent
Former Cong MP from Assam Sushmita Dev joins TMC in Kolkata
'Modi is the real champion of social justice, unlike opposition parties'