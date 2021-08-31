Left Menu

Mumbai: MNS workers booked for violating COVID-19 norms on Janmashtami

Mumbai Police has registered a case against workers of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, for breaking 'dahi handi' on Janmashtami, on Monday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 31-08-2021 12:11 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 12:11 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai Police has registered a case against workers of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, for breaking 'dahi handi' on Janmashtami, on Monday. A case against the MNS workers has been registered in Worli Police Station.

Mumbai Police has registered a case under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the MNS workers, in violation of the state govt order issued in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar while addressing a press conference said, "Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has appealed to all to avoid events where gatherings take place. Everybody should follow rules laid down by the government without bringing politics into it."

The police investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

