Greek PM to reshuffle cabinet - PM's office
Reuters | Athens | Updated: 31-08-2021 12:32 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 12:22 IST
- Country:
- Greece
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will reshuffle its cabinet, his office said on Tuesday.
Government spokesperson Giannis Oikonomou will announce Mitsotakis' decisions regarding changes in his cabinet later on Tuesday, Mitsotakis's office said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kyriakos Mitsotakis
- Greek
- Mitsotakis
Advertisement