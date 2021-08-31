Left Menu

Cong objects to Maharashtra governor Koshyari flying in U’khand govt plane

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 31-08-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 14:01 IST
Cong objects to Maharashtra governor Koshyari flying in U’khand govt plane
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress has taken exception to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari flying to Dehradun recently in a Uttarakhand government plane, saying it was against norms and a burden on the already debt-ridden state coffers.

''Being the governor of Maharashtra it was the Maharashtra government's responsibility to send Koshyari in a state plane to Uttarakhand,'' Congress media in-charge for Garhwal Garima Dasauni said. She said it put an extra burden on Uttarakhand's meager resources at a time the state was reeling under a debt of Rs 70,000-crore.

''If the chief minister (Pushkar Singh Dhami) was so keen to extend the luxury to his political mentor, then he should have done it at his personal expense rather than putting the extra burden on the state's coffers,'' she said on Monday.

She also asked Dhami if he will offer the same hospitality to all ex-chief ministers.

When contacted, state minister Dhan Singh Rawat said Congress needs to do some self-introspection before speaking on the matter.

''During Congress rule, even party leaders used state planes,'' he said.

Rawat said it was absolutely appropriate to accord Koshyari the hospitality that was accorded as he was not just a former chief minister but also the serving Governor of Maharashtra, and was coming here as a state guest.

Koshyari, who is considered the political mentor of Dhami, arrived here Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021