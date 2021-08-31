Road accident in Nagaur, 12 dead

Twelve pilgrims were killed and six others injured in a collision between a multi-utility vehicle and a truck in Rajasthan's Nagaur district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred near the Shri Balaji temple on the Bikaner-Jodhpur Highway, they said, adding eight women were among those killed.

The victims, who hailed from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, were returning home after offering prayers at Ramdevra and Karni Mata temples.

SHO, Shri Balaji police station, Lalchand Meena, said the death toll has increased to 12. The names and other details of the deceased were being ascertained.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Congress leader Sachin Pilot, Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal, BJP state president Satish Poonia, and other leaders expressed grief over the accident.

"I express my condolences to the families of all those who have lost their lives in this accident. Also, I wish the injured a speedy recovery: PM," the PMO tweeted.

"The Prime Minister has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the accident at Nagaur, Rajasthan. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the PMO said in another tweet.

In a tweet, Gehlot said, ''My condolences to the bereaved family, may God give them strength in this difficult time and may the soul of the departed rest in peace. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured''.

RLP convener Beniwal also spoke to the officials in Nagaur and Nokha in Bikaner to seek details of the accident.

