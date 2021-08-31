Greek PM sacks public order minister after wildfires

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reshuffled his cabinet on Tuesday, sacking the minister for public order and raising the tourism portfolio's profile following sharp criticism of the government's response to a spate of summer wildfires. More than a quarter of a million hectares of pine forests were destroyed in August by blazes that burned for several days across Greece, with flames reaching the outskirts of Athens, destroying homes and businesses, killing two people, and forcing thousands to evacuate.

Mitsotakis, whose conservative government took office in July 2019, has apologized publicly for delays and breakdowns in the official response to the fires and promised to rectify mistakes. On Tuesday, he replaced Public Order Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis with Takis Theodorikakos, a political analyst and former interior minister.

He switched Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias, who last year oversaw Greece's successful containment of the first wave of COVID-19 infections, to tourism in place of Harry Theoharis. Mitsotakis' spokesperson also announced the creation of a civil protection ministry to be headed by Evangelos Apostolakis, a retired admiral and former defense minister.

The prime minister set up a natural disaster recovery ministry in mid-August in the wildfires' aftermath. Greece's economy relies strongly on tourism and is seen bouncing back by 3.6% this year as tourist arrivals pick up sharply following a dismal 2020 when coronavirus travel curbs were in force and it slumped 8.2%.

The reshuffle, in which Finance Minister Christos Staikouras and Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias were retained in their posts, comes less than two weeks before Mitsotakis is due to outline his 2022 economic policy in a keynote speech.

