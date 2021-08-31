BJP MLA Biswajit Das joins TMC, says 'felt uncomfortable'
He won from Bagda on a BJP ticket in 2021 assembly polls.I never felt very comfortable in the BJP. I wanted to return to the TMC long ago.
- Country:
- India
BJP MLA from Bagda, Biswajit Das, on Tuesday joined the TMC, the third saffron party legislator to do so since the assembly poll results were declared in May.
Das, a two-time MLA from the TMC, had switched over to the BJP in 2019. He won from Bagda on a BJP ticket in 2021 assembly polls.
''I never felt very comfortable in the BJP. I wanted to return to the TMC long ago. The BJP has done nothing for Bengal,'' he said after joining the party in presence of TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee.
On Monday, another BJP legislator, Tanmoy Ghosh, had returned to the TMC.
Earlier, in June, BJP MLA and party's national vice-president Mukul Roy rejoined the TMC, four years after he left the Mamata Banerjee-led party to join the saffron camp.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bagda
- Tanmoy Ghosh
- Biswajit Das
- BJP MLA
- Bengal
- Mukul Roy
- Partha Chatterjee
ALSO READ
MP: No truth in reports that COVID-19 vaccination causes impotence, says BJP MLA
BJP MLA 'disappears', found later at police station
Land deal: Plaint against Ayodhya temple trust members, BJP MLA
C'garh: BJP MLA's PSO commits suicide with service weapon in Raipur
Attack TMC leaders in 'Talibani style', says Tripura BJP MLA