Merkel takes aim at SPD's Scholz over far-left coalition option

However, when pressed during the debate, he did not rule out a coalition with the Linke. "With me as chancellor there would never be a coalition in which the Linke is involved, and whether this (stance) is shared by Olaf Scholz or not remains open," Merkel told a joint news conference with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 31-08-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 16:26 IST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday the possibility that Social Democrat Olaf Scholz could try to form a coalition with the far-left Linke party after a Sept. 26 national election was one "huge difference" between them. Scholz has consciously aped Merkel's style during campaigning and a snap poll showed he beat other candidates in a televised debate on Sunday. However, when pressed during the debate, he did not rule out a coalition with Linke.

"With me as chancellor there would never be a coalition in which the Linke is involved, and whether this (stance) is shared by Olaf Scholz or not remains open," Merkel told a joint news conference with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. "In this context, there is simply a huge difference for the future of Germany between me and him," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

