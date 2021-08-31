Merkel takes aim at SPD's Scholz over far-left coalition option
However, when pressed during the debate, he did not rule out a coalition with the Linke. "With me as chancellor there would never be a coalition in which the Linke is involved, and whether this (stance) is shared by Olaf Scholz or not remains open," Merkel told a joint news conference with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.
"With me as chancellor there would never be a coalition in which the Linke is involved, and whether this (stance) is shared by Olaf Scholz or not remains open," Merkel told a joint news conference with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. "In this context, there is simply a huge difference for the future of Germany between me and him," she added.
