PM to release special commemorative coin on birth anniversary of ISKCON founder

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release a special commemorative coin of Rs 125 and also address a gathering on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Srila Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada on Wednesday through video conference, the PMO said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 16:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release a special commemorative coin of Rs 125 and also address a gathering on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Srila Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada on Wednesday through video conference, the PMO said. Prabhupada had founded the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) commonly known as the ''Hare Krishna movement''. ISKCON has translated the Shrimad Bhagvad Geeta and other Vedic literature in 89 languages, playing a stellar role in dissemination of Vedic literature across the world, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) noted. He has also established over a hundred temples and wrote several books.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

