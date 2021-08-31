Chouhan expresses grief on death of 12 MP pilgrims in Rajasthan road accident

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday expressed grief over the death of 12 pilgrims from Ujjain in a road accident in Rajasthan's Nagaur district and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased, an official said here.

Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Kamal Nath also condoled the death of the pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh in the accident, Congress sources said.

“The people of Madhya Pradesh stand by the grieving families. The state government will give a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the victims and also bear the entire cost of treatment of the injured persons,” the official quoted Chouhan as saying.

State BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma also expressed grief over the deaths and offered condolences to the bereaved families, party sources said.

Earlier in the day, 12 pilgrims were killed and six others injured in a collision between a multi-utility vehicle and a truck in Nagaur district, the Rajasthan police said.

The accident occurred near the Shri Balaji temple on the Bikaner-Jodhpur Highway, they said, adding eight women and two minors were among those killed.

The victims, who hailed from MP's Ujjain district, were returning home in the passenger vehicle after offering prayers at Ramdevra and Karni Mata temples. PTI MAS RSY RSY

