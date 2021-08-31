Left Menu

Chouhan expresses grief on death of 12 MP pilgrims in Rajasthan road accident

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 31-08-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 16:41 IST
Chouhan expresses grief on death of 12 MP pilgrims in Rajasthan road accident
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday expressed grief over the death of 12 pilgrims from Ujjain in a road accident in Rajasthan's Nagaur district and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased, an official said here.

Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Kamal Nath also condoled the death of the pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh in the accident, Congress sources said.

“The people of Madhya Pradesh stand by the grieving families. The state government will give a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the victims and also bear the entire cost of treatment of the injured persons,” the official quoted Chouhan as saying.

State BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma also expressed grief over the deaths and offered condolences to the bereaved families, party sources said.

Earlier in the day, 12 pilgrims were killed and six others injured in a collision between a multi-utility vehicle and a truck in Nagaur district, the Rajasthan police said.

The accident occurred near the Shri Balaji temple on the Bikaner-Jodhpur Highway, they said, adding eight women and two minors were among those killed.

The victims, who hailed from MP's Ujjain district, were returning home in the passenger vehicle after offering prayers at Ramdevra and Karni Mata temples. PTI MAS RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021