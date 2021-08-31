Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 31-08-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 16:42 IST
BJP will form govt on its own in Karnataka, no alliance with JD(S): party Gen Secy
Mysuru, Aug 31 (PTI): The BJP would form the government on its own in Karnataka after the 2023 assembly polls, banking on the agenda of development, party national general secretary in charge of the state Arun Singh asserted here on Tuesday, as he ruled out the possibility of an alliance with the JD(S). He also expressed confidence about the BJP winning the maximum number of seats in Old Mysuru region, where the party doesn't have much presence. ''JD(S) is sinking and BJP is growing....we will go by development. Whatever development we have done, things we have done for all sections of society will be our main agenda...JD(S) was also in power, but they have not done anything. When people compare the Congress-JD(S) to that of BJP, we are far ahead,'' Singh said in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters here, he said BJP doesn't have an alliance with anyone in Karnataka.

''We will form our government on our own with a majority and in Mysuru region, we will definitely get the maximum seats,'' he added.

The old Mysuru region, comprising the southern districts of Karnataka, has traditionally been a bastion of Congress and JD(S).

BJP, which is weak there, has been making consistent efforts to make inroads, aimed at reaping political benefits.

Singh, who is on a visit to the state, held meetings with Mysuru, Mysuru Rural and Chamarajanagar district office bearers on Tuesday. On September 1, he will chair a meeting of office-bearers of Hassan and Mandya units and the next day, a meeting of Bengaluru North, South and Central units.

To a question on some ministers openly voicing displeasure over portfolios allotted to them, he said the party is supreme and any individual concern should be left behind, adding that everyone should work for the welfare of the people of the state.

''All the Ministers have taken (charge of portfolios) and are aware that they are working in the BJP, which has an ideology. We have certain objectives... everyone is working for the party to achieve it....portfolio allocation is the prerogative of the Chief Minister '' he said to a question whether some Ministers are pressurising for change in portfolios.

Ministers like Anand Singh (Environment, Ecology and Tourism) and M T B Nagaraj (Municipal Administration and Small Scale Industries) had openly voiced their displeasure about their portfolios and had not taken charge of their departments for some time, but finally relented after being convinced to do so by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

To a question on state BJP strong man and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's proposed state-wide tour, Singh said he is an experienced leader who has gone to each and every corner of the state, and his tour will benefit the party.

''We will definitely use his (Yediyurappa) experience in Karnataka, he is the tallest leader in the state,'' he said.

Yediyurappa has announced that he would tour the state with party leaders to bring BJP back to power in Karnataka in the next assembly polls.

