Punjab police registers case against SFJ's Pannu for assassination threat against CM

The Punjab police has registered a case against Gurpatwant Singh Pannu of the banned pro-Khalistan outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) for allegedly threatening to assassinate Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

The death threat was issued through a video posted on the SFJ's Facebook page on August 28, police said on Tuesday, adding that the case was registered on Monday.

Last month, the Himachal Pradesh police had booked Pannu for allegedly issuing a threat against state chief minister Jai Ram Thakur.

Punjab Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta said the video suggested a criminal conspiracy against Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who was shown in the video as being targeted with bullets.

Further investigations were underway to unearth the complete conspiracy, he added.

The case was registered against Pannu, his associates, and SFJ members under the relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and the IPC at the state cybercrime police station in Mohali, said Gupta.

The DGP said Pannu had been found promoting violent extremist action and threatening assassination of the Punjab chief minister.

Meanwhile, the chief minister, in an official statement here, warned Pannu against any attempt to disturb the state's peace, stability and communal harmony. He asserted that any bid by the SFJ and its self-styled 'general counsel'' to create trouble in Punjab would be countered with the full might of his government.

The CM said, “Nobody will be allowed to disturb the hard-earned peace of Punjab and again plunge our people into the dark abyss of the terrorism days, which took thousands of innocent lives.” He again warned of a befitting response to the SFJ's disruptive and divisive acts.

The land of the Gurus, who had always propagated the ideology of oneness of humanity, Punjab was home to all people, regardless of religion, caste and creed, the CM said.

''Pannu's pathetic attempts to once again fan hatred, divisiveness and violence in the name of religion and in the garb of a peaceful secessionist campaign for the attainment of Khalistan has already been strongly repudiated by the people of Punjab and India,'' Amarinder Singh said.

All political leaders and parties had condemned Pannu's Pak ISI- funded campaign for a separate nation, the CM said. The SFJ had in July issued a threat against Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

It had claimed that the outfit will not allow the Himachal chief minister to hoist the national flag on Independence Day. The Himachal Police had then registered an FIR against Pannu. Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), a pro-Khalistani outfit based in the US, was declared as 'Unlawful Association' by the Government of India in 2019 after it was found to be indulging in activities prejudicial to the internal security of India and the public order and having the potential of disrupting peace, unity and integrity of the country. PTI CHS VSD RT RT

