Poor facing religious persecution in MP, UP: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday claimed that poor laborers, daily wagers, and vendors face religious persecution and are frequently beaten up in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh with the governments there turning a blind eye to such incidents.

Expressing concerns over the alleged incidents, Gehlot asserted that such atrocities cannot be tolerated in Rajasthan.

"Such videos are continuously coming on social media from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh where the poor daily wage laborers, hawkers, and street vendors are being assaulted based on religion," Gehlot tweeted.

"This situation is becoming even more worrying as the governments there are not taking any action on such incidents," he added in his tweet.

He said by not taking action on such incidents, the two-state governments are encouraging communalism there.

"This is also a violation of Article 15 and Article 25 of the Constitution. It is very sad to see such incidents happen in a secular democratic country like India and no concrete action is being taken against them," he said.

Gehlot said any such incident will not be tolerated in Rajasthan and strict action will be taken against those trying to disturb the communal harmony.

