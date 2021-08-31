Left Menu

DMK govt disbands varsity named after Jayalalithaa, AIADMK stages protest

The DMK government on Tuesday passed a Bill in the Assembly to integrate a varsity named after late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa with another state-run institution, the Annamalai University, while the main opposition AIADMK staged a walkout from the House and held a road roko as well protesting against the move and dubbed it political vendetta. When Minister for Higher Education, K Ponmudy introduced a Bill in this regard in the House, AIADMK deputy leader O Panneerselvam and K P Anbalagan opposed it and the members of the principal opposition party staged a walkout.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 31-08-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 17:31 IST
DMK govt disbands varsity named after Jayalalithaa, AIADMK stages protest
  • Country:
  • India

The DMK government on Tuesday passed a Bill in the Assembly to integrate a varsity named after late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa with another state-run institution, the Annamalai University, while the main opposition AIADMK staged a walkout from the House and held a road roko as well protesting against the move and dubbed it ''political vendetta.'' When Minister for Higher Education, K Ponmudy introduced a Bill in this regard in the House, AIADMK deputy leader O Panneerselvam and K P Anbalagan opposed it and the members of the principal opposition party staged a walkout. AIADMK's ally BJP too opposed the move.

Led by Panneerselvam, AIADMK MLAs staged a protest by blocking Wallajah Road in front of ''Kalaivanar Arangam,'' where the Assembly proceedings are being held. They were later removed from the spot by police and lodged in a hall. Speaking to reporters, Panneerselvam alleged that the DMK government acted with political vendetta by disbanding a varsity named after 'Amma' Jayalalithaa and integrating it with Annamalai University. He said his party opposed the move in the Assembly in the introductory stage itself. He said that the late CM was behind a slew of initiatives and ''achievements'' in the education sector including primary and higher education.

Pointing out that she had introduced several schemes like free laptops to encourage students to pursue education, he said due to such initiatives, the Gross Enrolment Ratio in Tamil Nadu ''doubled and touched 50-51 per cent'' while the national average was about 25 per cent. Also, more than 60 colleges, including those in arts, science and law streams, were set up by her during her term as Chief Minister, he said.

It was thus only appropriate and fitting to name a university after her and it was done during his party-led regime, Panneerselvam, said. Hitting out at the DMK government, he said it was Amma who gave a fresh lease of life for Annamalai University (AU) years ago with which a varsity named after her was now sought to be integrated. When the AU faced a crisis situation and was facing a situation of closure, ''it was Amma who saved it and Amma's government took over that university (in 2013).'' Crores of rupees have been spent for its growth and for the sake of education and she brought in a renaissance in the field of education in Tamil Nadu, he said.

''Due to political vendetta, they don't want a university named after her and that is why, it is being done. We strongly condemn this,'' Panneerselvam, also a former Chief Minister, said.

Asked on DMK's view that neither fund allocation nor land was made available for the university named after Jayalalithaa, he said it is a new university and it is the duty of the government to do it. AIADMK cadres staged protests in places including Villupuram, Tiruchirrappalli, and Ranipet and they raised slogans against the DMK government over the move. The TN Universities Laws (Amendment and Repeal) Bill, which was later passed, repealed the Villupuram based Dr J Jayalalithaa University Act, 2021. Also, the Bill was for conversion of Annamalai University from a unitary to affiliating university by bringing colleges situated in Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi and Mayiladuthurai districts under its ambit.

To facilitate the move, the Bill amended the laws governing Annamalai and Bharathidasan universities. When the Bill was taken up for passage, BJP's Nainar Nagendran opposed it saying the move was only to effect a name change. The previous AIADMK regime had last September announced a university named after former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa by bifurcating the Vellore based Thiruvalluvar university and a Bill was passed in the Assembly in this respect during the fag end of its term.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021