MP: Kin, neighbours mourn death of near and dear ones in accident in Nagaur

A pall of gloom descended over Sajjankheda and Daulatpur villages in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Tuesday as news of a road accident near Nagaur in which 12 pilgrims from the area were killed reached.

Expressing grief over the deaths, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased.

Twelve persons including nine women were killed and six others injured in a collision between a van and a truck near Shri Balaji temple on the Bikaner-Jodhpur Highway in Nagaur district of Rajasthan earlier in the day. The victims were returning home after visiting Ramdevra and Karni Mata temples.

Most of the victims hailed from Daulatpur and Sajjankheda in Ghattia tehsil while one victim hailed from Tarana tehsil of the district. Two victims were from Agar Malwa district's Jaitpura village.

There were heart-rending scenes as villagers tried to console the relatives of the deceased. Ujjain collector Ashish Singh and Superintendent of Police Satyendra Shukla reached the villages after learning about the accident. The collector informed the relatives that the government was making all necessary arrangements for the treatment of the injured and to bring back the bodies of the deceased, an official said.

The deceased were identified as Kesharbai (59), Shantabai (68), Sajanbai (48), Leelabai (65), Sampatbai (65), Dhoolibai (70), Tejbai (65), Bhanwarbai (55), Rambhabai (45), Babulal (56), Praveen (15) and Umrao (35).

The victims had left for a pilgrimage in Rajasthan four days ago in two separate vehicles. All of them were from families of small-time farmers and some also worked as farm labourers, said Ghattia police station in-charge Vikram Singh.

The bodies of the deceased were likely to arrive in villages on Wednesday morning, he said.

Chief Minister Chouhan and Leader of Opposition in the MP Assembly Kamal Nath condoled the deaths.

“People of Madhya Pradesh stand by the grieving families and the state government will give a financial assistance of Rs two lakh each to the kin of the victims and bear the entire cost of treatment of the injured persons,” an official quoted Chouhan as saying.

MP BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma also condoled the deaths, a party spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)