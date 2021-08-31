Left Menu

Had invited Mulayam to condolence meeting for Kalyan Singh: UP BJP chief

A day after he met Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh said on Tuesday that he had invited the veteran leader to a condolence meeting for former chief minister Kalyan Singh.The Samajwadi Party skipped the Sharadhanjali Sabha on Tuesday.I met SP founder Mulayam Singh ji yesterday to invite him for the Sabha here.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 31-08-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 17:58 IST
Had invited Mulayam to condolence meeting for Kalyan Singh: UP BJP chief
  • Country:
  • India

A day after he met Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh said on Tuesday that he had invited the veteran leader to a condolence meeting for former chief minister Kalyan Singh.

The Samajwadi Party skipped the 'Sharadhanjali Sabha' on Tuesday.

''I met SP founder Mulayam Singh ji yesterday to invite him for the Sabha here. I also talked to BSP supremo Mayawati ji and she has sent Satish (Chandra Mishra),'' said Swatantra Dev Singh, who had last week attacked SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav suggesting that he did not pay his last respects to Kalyan Singh due to the fear of riling Muslim voters.

He said that about 40 small parties were invited, of which 20-25 participated in the Sabha which was organised in the state capital to pay tributes to the former state chief minister and BJP veteran.

The UP BJP chief had met Mulayam Singh Yadav at the latter's residence here on Monday and had said that he enquired about the SP leader's well-being.

After the meeting, Singh had shared on Twitter a picture of him standing with Yadav.

''Met respectable Mulayam Singh ji 'netaji' at his residence, enquired about his well-being and also took his blessings. I pray to God for his good health and long life,'' Singh tweeted in Hindi.

Kalyan Singh had died on August 21.

A Hindutva icon and an OBC leader, he was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh when the Babri mosque was demolished by 'kar sevaks' in Ayodhya in 1992.

Swatantra Dev Singh has asked Mulayam's son and SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav if he could not travel a distance of barely a kilometre from his residence to Mall Avenue to pay tributes to the departed leader.

''Has the love for the Muslim vote bank stopped him from paying tributes to the biggest leader of the backward class?'' he had asked in a tweet in Hindi.

However, hitting back at him, the SP had said that it was the ''Samajwadis'' who stood by Kalyan Singh when he was sacked by the saffron party.

Referring to events that took place in 1999, Samajwadi Party (SP) spokesperson Anurag Bhadouria had said, ''The BJP should be a national or international company when it comes to marketing events. It was the BJP that had sidelined Kalyan Singh and sacked him. At that time, the SP helped him and gave him the due honour.'' Kalyan Singh had allied with SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav after quitting the BJP and launching his own outfit. The bonhomie, however, lasted only for a brief period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021