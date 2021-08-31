Left Menu

Puducherry Assembly Speaker suffers 'mild' heart attack, shifted to Chennai hospital

Puducherry Assembly Speaker Embalam R Selvam who was on Tuesday admitted to the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Research Institute here for a mild heart attack has been shifted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai.A release from Medical Superintendent in-charge of Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital said the Speaker was already under cardiologists care at Apollo hospital in Chennai.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 31-08-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 18:15 IST
Puducherry Assembly Speaker Embalam R Selvam who was on Tuesday admitted to the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Research Institute here for a 'mild' heart attack has been shifted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai.

A release from Medical Superintendent (in-charge) of Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital said the Speaker was already under cardiologists' care at Apollo hospital in Chennai. He has been shifted to Apollo hospital for further evaluation.

The release said that condition of the Speaker was stable.

Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Ministers and legislators called on the Speaker at the hospital here and enquired about his health.

Selvam suffered a mild heart attack before coming to the Assembly and was admitted to the government general hospital here. With Selvam undergoing treatment in hospital, Deputy Speaker P Rajavelu conducted the proceedings of the ongoing budget session of the House on Tuesday.

