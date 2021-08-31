Left Menu

Over 300 booked for violating COVID protocol in Owaisi's public rally in Karnataka

AIMIM, Aam Aadmi Party AAP and Janata Dal Secular too have put up their candidates. The BJP has fielded 56 candidates, Congress - 49, AAP - 28, JDS -- 12 and AIMIM -- six. Since the MES is not a recognised party, its nominees are contesting as independent candidates.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-08-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 18:19 IST
Over 300 booked for violating COVID protocol in Owaisi's public rally in Karnataka
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Over 300 people, who had taken part in All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi's public rally in support of two candidates contesting the municipal corporation elections, have been booked for violating the COVID protocol, police said on Tuesday.

The Market police in Belagavi city registered a case under the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act, apart from IPC sections based on a complaint by Sripad Kulkarni, who is a nodal officer for COVID-19.

The rally was held yesterday afternoon at Darbar Gali in Belagavi city.

The municipal corporation election is due in the district headquarters town of Belagavi, bordering Maharashtra in North Karnataka, for 58 wards. Voting will take place on September 3 and counting is on September 6.

The main fight is between the Congress, BJP and Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti-Shiv Sena alliance. AIMIM, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Janata Dal (Secular) too have put up their candidates. The BJP has fielded 56 candidates, Congress - 49, AAP - 28, JD(S) -- 12 and AIMIM -- six. In all, 519 candidates are in the fray. Since the MES is not a recognised party, its nominees are contesting as independent candidates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021