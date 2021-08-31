Left Menu

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 31-08-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 18:30 IST
Assam CM briefs governor on progress of projects
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday called on Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi to apprise him of the progress of various central and state government projects being implemented in the state, an official statement said here.

At the meeting held at the Raj Bhawan, Sarma also briefed Mukhi on projects that are lined up to accelerate the development of the state and welfare of its people, it said.

He also apprised the governor of the prevailing situation in the state.

Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah was also present at the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

