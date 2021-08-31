Left Menu

Cypriot official: Pope Francis to visit Cyprus in December

Pope Francis will visit Cyprus in December, making him the second Roman Catholic pontiff to ever travel to the eastern Mediterranean island nation, a Cypriot official said Tuesday.The official said the pontiffs two-day visit will take place December 2-3 when he will hold talks with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades.

PTI | Nicosia | Updated: 31-08-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 18:37 IST
Cypriot official: Pope Francis to visit Cyprus in December
  • Country:
  • Cyprus

Pope Francis will visit Cyprus in December, making him the second Roman Catholic pontiff to ever travel to the eastern Mediterranean island nation, a Cypriot official said Tuesday.

The official said the pontiff's two-day visit will take place December 2-3 when he will hold talks with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades. Little else is known about the pope's itinerary. The official, who is knowledgeable about the plans for the visit, spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he's not permitted to speak publicly.

The Vatican spokesman, Matteo Bruni, didn't confirm or deny the trip, saying in an email to the AP: “Some trip hypotheses are under study for the autumn but it's premature to speak about them.'' Anastasiades had announced after a 2019 visit to the Vatican that Pope Francis would be travelling to Cyprus in 2020, but the pandemic caused the trip to be delayed.

Francis' predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI was the first pontiff to travel to Cyprus in 2010.

Primarily Greek Orthodox Cyprus has a small, but vibrant Latin community of more than 2,400 people who can trace their roots to Crusaders who settled on the island after the fall of Jerusalem to Saladin in the 12th century. Ethnically split Cyprus also has a large Muslim population who mostly live in the breakaway, Turkish Cypriot north.

Cyprus was the initial stop on Saint Paul's first journey to spread Christianity in the 1st Century A.D. and he converted the island's Roman governor Sergius Paulus to the faith.

Cyprus is also linked with Saint Lazarus — the man who according to Christian scriptures was resurrected by Jesus. Fearing persecution, Lazarus fled to Cyprus and was appointed a bishop.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021