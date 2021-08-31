Left Menu

Confident that India will be able to vaccinate eligible population by year end: JP Nadda

Noting that every adult person in Himachal Pradesh has been given at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, BJP president J P Nadda lauded the feat on Tuesday and expressed confidence that India will be able to vaccinate its entire eligible population by the end of this year with increased supply of jabs.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 18:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Noting that every adult person in Himachal Pradesh has been given at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, BJP president J P Nadda lauded the feat on Tuesday and expressed confidence that India will be able to vaccinate its entire eligible population by the end of this year with increased supply of jabs. In a statement, Nadda said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to provide free vaccine is paying off and India ranks first in the whole world in terms of vaccinating its citizens, with total number of vaccine doses administered crossing 64 crores in less than 200 days till August 30.

On August 27, he noted, India created history by administering more than one crore vaccine doses in a day. It showed that India can vaccinate the population of countries like Switzerland, Sweden, Austria, Israel, Denmark and New Zealand in a single day, the BJP chief claimed.

''It is a matter of pride for the Indian health system to deliver one crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines in one day. So far no country has administered so many vaccines in a day,'' he said. ''Under the prime minister's leadership, India has shown the world the path of victory over the coronavirus. We are confident that with the increased supply of vaccines, we will be able to vaccinate all the citizens of the country by the end of this year,'' Nadda added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

