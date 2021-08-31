Left Menu

CT Ravi knows nothing about international politics, says Owaisi over comparing AIMIM to Taliban

Soon after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader CT Ravi compared All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) with Taliban, Asaduddin Owaisi called the BJP national secretary as a "child" who knows nothing about international politics.

ANI | Kalaburagi (Karnataka) | Updated: 31-08-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 19:06 IST
CT Ravi knows nothing about international politics, says Owaisi over comparing AIMIM to Taliban
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Soon after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader CT Ravi compared All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) with Taliban, Asaduddin Owaisi called the BJP national secretary as a "child" who knows nothing about international politics. Speaking to the media persons at Karnataka's Kalaburagi, Owaisi said: "He is just a child and knows nothing about international politics. Will BJP ban Taliban under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA)?"

"There are two countries in the world who have not banned the Taliban -- India and Pakistan. I had earlier raised the question of banning the Taliban under UAPA during the all-party meet." The AIMIM chief was here to campaign for his party for Kalaburagi City Corporation polls.

BJP leader CT Ravi on Tuesday compared the ideologies of AIMIM) and Social Democratic Party of India (SPDI) to the Taliban and said, "AIMIM is like the Taliban of Karnataka. The ideology of AIMIM and SDPI is the same as the Taliban. People in Kalaburagi will not accept Taliban's ideology." Elections for Kalaburagi City Corporation will be held on September 3 and results will be declared three days later on September 6. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

