Assam: AIUDF MLA resigns from party, likely to join BJP

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 31-08-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 19:17 IST
Opposition All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Phanidhar Talukdar on Tuesday resigned from the party, claiming that it is for ''the larger interest'' of the people of his constituency as well as Assam.

The first-time MLA is likely to resign from the Assembly and join the ruling BJP on Wednesday, sources close to him said.

He stepped down from the post of secretary of the AIUDF legislative unit with immediate effect.

''I am also withdrawing my primary membership of AIUDF party in the larger interest of the people of my constituency and the people of Assam,'' Talukdar said in his resignation letter. On August 29, he had said that he would join the BJP on September 1. The AIUDF MLA of Bhabanipur constituency had unsuccessfully contested as an independent candidate from the seat several times in previous assembly polls. He later joined the AIUDF and fought the election held earlier this year. Talukdar got 55,975 votes against ruling ally Asom Gana Parishad candidate Ranjit Deka's 52,748 votes, thereby becoming the only Hindu MLA of the party that predominantly has a Muslim base.

A senior AIUDF leader said the party has received Talukdar's resignation letter. The party currently has 16 MLAs.

