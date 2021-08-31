MP, UP govts encouraging communalism: CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday accused the UP and Madhya Pradesh governments of encouraging communalism by not taking action against the targeting of poor labourers and street vendors. Gehlot's statement has come in the wake of two instances in which two Muslim vendors were targeted in the BJP-ruled states recently. In UP’s Mathura, police had arrested a man for allegedly threatening a Muslim dosa seller and vandalising his cart, apparently because his business was named after a Hindu deity. In Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas, a 45-year-old Muslim hawker selling toasts was allegedly beaten up by two men after he failed to produce the Aadhaar card to prove his identity. Meanwhile, reacting to the Gehlot’s statement, Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia said the state has become “aparadhistan” (land of crime) under the Congress rule, citing incidents of mob lynching.

Commenting over the issue, Gehlot said such atrocities cannot be tolerated in Rajasthan. ''Videos are continuously coming on social media from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh where poor daily wages, hawkers and street vendors are being assaulted on the basis of religion,” Gehlot tweeted. “This situation is becoming even more worrying as the governments there are not taking any action on such incidents,” he added in his tweet, alleging that the two state governments are encouraging communalism. “This is also a violation of Articles 15 and 25 of the Constitution. It is very sad to see such incidents happen in a secular democratic country like India and no concrete action is being taken against them,” he said. Gehlot said any such incident will not be tolerated in Rajasthan and strict action will be taken against those trying to disturb the communal harmony. Reacting to the statement, Rajasthan BJP state president Satish Poonia said lynching incidents have taken place in the state’s in Jhalawar and Alwar, reflecting poor poor law and order in the state. “Instead of making political statements on other states, if Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot takes action and prevents such inhuman incidents happening in the state, then only the law and order can be maintained but the situation is opposite. Law and order has completely deteriorated,” he alleged. “Who will take responsibility for what is happening in Rajasthan? The state has become 'aparadhistan' under his rule,” he said. Poonia said crime has increased in the state but the chief minister's priority is to save his chair.

