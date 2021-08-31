Left Menu

MP, UP govts encouraging communalism: CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday accused the UP and Madhya Pradesh governments of encouraging communalism by not taking action against the targeting of poor labourers and street vendors. Instead of making political statements on other states, if Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot takes action and prevents such inhuman incidents happening in the state, then only the law and order can be maintained but the situation is opposite.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 31-08-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 19:19 IST
MP, UP govts encouraging communalism: CM Gehlot
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday accused the UP and Madhya Pradesh governments of encouraging communalism by not taking action against the targeting of poor labourers and street vendors. Gehlot's statement has come in the wake of two instances in which two Muslim vendors were targeted in the BJP-ruled states recently. In UP’s Mathura, police had arrested a man for allegedly threatening a Muslim dosa seller and vandalising his cart, apparently because his business was named after a Hindu deity. In Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas, a 45-year-old Muslim hawker selling toasts was allegedly beaten up by two men after he failed to produce the Aadhaar card to prove his identity. Meanwhile, reacting to the Gehlot’s statement, Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia said the state has become “aparadhistan” (land of crime) under the Congress rule, citing incidents of mob lynching.

Commenting over the issue, Gehlot said such atrocities cannot be tolerated in Rajasthan. ''Videos are continuously coming on social media from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh where poor daily wages, hawkers and street vendors are being assaulted on the basis of religion,” Gehlot tweeted. “This situation is becoming even more worrying as the governments there are not taking any action on such incidents,” he added in his tweet, alleging that the two state governments are encouraging communalism. “This is also a violation of Articles 15 and 25 of the Constitution. It is very sad to see such incidents happen in a secular democratic country like India and no concrete action is being taken against them,” he said. Gehlot said any such incident will not be tolerated in Rajasthan and strict action will be taken against those trying to disturb the communal harmony. Reacting to the statement, Rajasthan BJP state president Satish Poonia said lynching incidents have taken place in the state’s in Jhalawar and Alwar, reflecting poor poor law and order in the state. “Instead of making political statements on other states, if Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot takes action and prevents such inhuman incidents happening in the state, then only the law and order can be maintained but the situation is opposite. Law and order has completely deteriorated,” he alleged. “Who will take responsibility for what is happening in Rajasthan? The state has become 'aparadhistan' under his rule,” he said. Poonia said crime has increased in the state but the chief minister's priority is to save his chair.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021