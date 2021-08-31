Cong's Pallam Raju attacks Centre over National Monetisation Pipeline
Congress leader and former Union minister MM Pallam Raju on Tuesday termed the National Monetisation Pipeline of the Narendra Modi government as an anti-national act involving the squandering away of the countrys hard-earned assets.The NMP, announced on August 23 by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, aims to unlock monetary value in brownfield infrastructure assets across sectors ranging from roads to railways over a four-year period till fiscal 2025.
- Country:
- India
Congress leader and former Union minister MM Pallam Raju on Tuesday termed the National Monetisation Pipeline of the Narendra Modi government as an ''anti-national act'' involving the ''squandering away'' of the country's hard-earned assets.
The NMP, announced on August 23 by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, aims to unlock monetary value in brownfield infrastructure assets across sectors ranging from roads to railways over a four-year period till fiscal 2025. Addressing a press conference here, Raju said, ''The sale of India's hard-earned assets created over 67 years is the single biggest anti-national act. It is being sold, squandered away by the Narendra Modi government like a clearance sale of national assets.'' He said the previous Congress-led UPA government had envisaged disinvestment only in chronically loss-making PSUs or those with minimal market share, not in sectors having strategic importance, which could have led to private sector monopoly or duopoly.
As a result of this decision, the income generated from such public assets for investment in underdeveloped areas as well as job opportunities in them by way of reservation for poor SCs, STs and OBCs will be finished, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman rules out cut in excise duty on petrol, diesel for now; says have to pay for past oil bonds.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says rules for scraping of retro tax to be framed soon; will follow law passed in Parliament.
Congress leader Sushmita Dev quits party, joins TMC
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says expects revenue to be buoyant in coming months, demand to pick up.
Technical glitches in new I-T portal expected to be largely fixed in next couple of weeks, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.