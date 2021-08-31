Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij discharged from hospital

Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij was discharged from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research here on Tuesday, 10 days after he was admitted as his oxygen levels had dropped.

Immediately after being discharged, the 68-year-old BJP leader attended office at the Haryana Civil Secretariat here.

At the PGIMER, Vij was under the supervision of doctors led by a pulmonary and respiratory medicine specialist.

He had contracted COVID-19 last year and was hospitalised for nearly a month then.

Interacting with reporters at his office, Vij said, ''I am fit and fine now, my oxygen levels are normal.'' PTI SUN IJT

