Depended on Mukherjee for his sagacious advice, guidance: Manmohan Singh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 20:18 IST
Paying rich tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee on his first death anniversary, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Tuesday said he depended a great deal on his sagacious advice and guidance on various issues.

Singh said Mukherjee had a long and illustrious political career spanning over five decades during which he held several important portfolios in several ministries of the Government of India.

He also described him as one of the most distinguished leaders of the Congress Party.

''To all positions he occupied he brought his immense wisdom, deep knowledge, extensive experience of life and leadership skills spearheading critical decisions of the government on a wide range of issues,'' Singh said.

Singh attended the first annual Pranab Mukherjee Memorial Lecture organised by the Pranab Mukherjee Legacy Foundation to mark his first death anniversary.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu delivered the memorial lecture.

Singh said during his tenure as Prime Minister, Mukherjee was minister of defence, external affairs and finance before being elevated to the august office of President.

''I worked very closely with him and I depended on him a great deal for his sagacious advice and guidance on various issues,'' the former prime minister said.

A host of Congress leaders also paid rich tributes to the former President and remembered him as a great leader.

