Left Menu

Pranab Mukherjee made remarkable contributions to nation's progress: PM Modi

A distinguished Parliamentarian, his speeches and interventions were of the finest quality, reflecting his grasp over a range of diverse issues, the prime minister said in his message.During his outstanding public life, spanning over decades, his administrative skills and acumen always shone through various responsibilities that he shouldered, Modi said.As the President of India, Mukherjee upheld the highest traditions, further strengthening the democratic fabric of our nation, he said.Modi noted that Mukherjee made Rashtrapati Bhavan even more accessible to people.I was blessed to have always got guidance and support of Pranab da.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 20:24 IST
Pranab Mukherjee made remarkable contributions to nation's progress: PM Modi
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hailing Pranab Mukherjee as a visionary and statesman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that during the former president's outstanding public life, his administrative skills and acumen always shone through various responsibilities that he shouldered.

In a message that was read out at the first Pranab Mukherjee Memorial Lecture on Tuesday to mark the first death anniversary of the former president, Modi said that blessed with unparalleled intellectual capabilities, Bharat Ratna Mukherjee made remarkable contributions to the nation's progress.

''A visionary and a statesman. Shri Pranab Mukherjee was widely respected and admired across the political spectrum. A distinguished Parliamentarian, his speeches and interventions were of the finest quality, reflecting his grasp over a range of diverse issues,'' the prime minister said in his message.

During his outstanding public life, spanning over decades, his administrative skills and acumen always shone through various responsibilities that he shouldered, Modi said.

As the President of India, Mukherjee upheld the highest traditions, further strengthening the democratic fabric of our nation, he said.

Modi noted that Mukherjee made Rashtrapati Bhavan even more accessible to people.

''I was blessed to have always got guidance and support of Pranab da. I vividly remember his insightful counsel on many policy matters,'' he said.

As the nation is celebrating Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, it is only apt to recall Mukherjee's reverence for the democratic values enshrined in the Constitution, the prime minister said.

Noting that the first annual Pranab Mukherjee Memorial Lecture was being organised by Pranab Mukherjee Legacy Foundation, Modi wished success for the initiative.

In her remarks delivered virtually at the first annual Pranab Mukherjee Memorial Lecture, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina recalled that as a young MP, Mukherjee took a bold initiative in Bangladesh's support and tabled a motion in Rajya Sabha in June 1971 for the recognition of the country.

"The death of Shri Pranab Mukherjee has created a vacuum in the intellectual as well as the political arena of the subcontinent. He would be remembered as an inspiration for coming generations of the region,'' Hasina said.

Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck said that while he cherishes the many meetings with Mukherjee, he feels the absence of the Indian leader's wisdom, wise counsel and support which he was fortunate to receive.

"Shri Mukherjee contributed greatly in further strengthening the excellent relations between Bhutan and India. He had a long and close association with my father, the 4th King and they developed a close bond of friendship,'' Wangchuck said.

"My father and I will always remember Shri Pranab Mukherjee with affection and respect as a warm human being, a wise statesman and a very good friend of Bhutan,'' he said.

Pranab Mukherjee served as the 13th President of India from 2012 until 2017. As a senior leader of the Congress, he also held several ministerial portfolios in the government of India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021