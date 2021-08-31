BJP MLA Biswajit Das returns to TMC, says 'wanted to rejoin long ago'

BJP MLA from Bagda, Biswajit Das, on Tuesday joined the TMC, the third saffron party legislator to do so since the assembly poll results were declared in May.

Das, a two-time MLA from the TMC, had switched over to the BJP in 2019. He won from Bagda on a BJP ticket in the 2021 assembly polls.

''I never felt very comfortable in the BJP. I wanted to return to the TMC long ago. The BJP has done nothing for Bengal. It is a party of outsiders and an never understand the pulse of the people of the state,'' he said after joining the party in presence of TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee.

Das said he had left the TMC in 2019 due to a misunderstanding.

''There was some misunderstanding with the party (TMC) then. It would have been better if I had not left the party. But now it is like homecoming for me,'' he said.

Welcoming Ghosh to the party fold, Chatterjee, who is also state industry minister, said the BJP has been ''trying to take post-poll revenge'' against the TMC as it failed miserably in the assembly polls.

''We will fight the BJP politically. It is trying to belittle the people of West Bengal. But the people of the state will not tolerate this,'' he said.

On Monday, another saffron camp legislator, Tanmoy Ghosh, returned to the TMC.

Ghosh, a leader from Bishnupur, had switched over to the BJP just ahead of the assembly polls. Earlier, in June, BJP MLA and party's national vice-president Mukul Roy rejoined the TMC, four years after he left the Mamata Banerjee-led party to join the saffron camp.

The BJP won 77 of the 292 seats of West Bengal assembly that were up for polls. The Trinamool Congress won 213 seats, while ISF and GJM bagged one seat each. Bypolls are currently due in seven seats of the state.

All three turncoats -- Das, Roy and Ghosh -- continue to be BJP MLAs officially.

According to TMC sources, several saffron camp leaders are in touch with the TMC and are willing to switch over to the ruling party.

Reacting to the switchover of the MLAs in the last two days, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said those who have changed sides could actually never embrace his party’s ideology and principles.

''We welcomed everyone who was willing to fight against the TMC. As we did not come to power, they felt they should return to the TMC, maybe. It is up to them to decide which party they want to be a part of, but after changing sides they should resign as BJP MLAs,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)