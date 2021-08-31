Arjuna Award recipient wrestler Geetika booked for house trespass

Haryana Police DSP and Arjuna Award recipient wrestler Geetika Jakhar has been booked for house trespass after she visited her uncle's residence in Hisar and allegedly entered into an argument with the family over an ancestral property. Geetika is currently posted as the Fatehabad DSP.

“A FIR has been registered against Geetika Jakhar, her brother Balram, who is a naib-tehsildar, her father and two police personnel,” Agroha SHO, Priyanshu Divan said over the phone on Tuesday.

Geetika's uncle Prakash Veer had filed a complaint after submitting a CCTV footage of the incident to police.

He alleged that Geetika with her brother and others came to their residence in Agroha in a police vehicle and assaulted some members of the family.

Geetika and her brother, however, have denied the allegations.

Divan said both sides have lodged complaints against each other. Another case has been lodged on the complaint of Balram in which Prakash Veer and some of his family members have been named as accused, he said.

Balram had told reporters that he had gone to their ancestral house in Agroha for some work and alleged that Prakash Veer's family had assaulted him. He said police have registered a case on his complaint.

