Rajasthan govt nominates shooter Avani Lekhara brand ambassador of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'

The Rajasthan government has nominated shooter Avani Lekhara, who won a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics on Monday, as the brand ambassador of the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign in the state. Women and Child Development Minister Mamta Bhupesh said her department is proud to have named Lekhara as the brand ambassador of the campaign.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 31-08-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 20:46 IST
The Rajasthan government has nominated shooter Avani Lekhara, who won a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics on Monday, as the brand ambassador of the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign in the state. Women and Child Development Minister Mamta Bhupesh said her department is proud to have named Lekhara as the brand ambassador of the campaign. She is a symbol of pride, the minister said. Principal Secretary, Women and Child Development Department, Shreya Guha, said in a release that through Lekhara, an environment would be created in society to educate and promote daughters. Lekhara, 19, hails from Jaipur and she won the gold medal in shooting in the Paralympics.

