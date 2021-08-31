Left Menu

Delhi civic polls: Congress demands early announcement of reserve seats

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 21:39 IST
A Congress delegation met Delhi State Election Commissioner S K Srivastava on Tuesday and demanded early announcement of the municipal corporation wards that will be reserved for women and SC candidates in the coming polls under a rotation policy.

The Congress demanded that the list should be announced at least six months before the polls, slated for early next year, so that parties can quickly decide on their candidates.

According to a party statement, the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) delegation included former Delhi minister Narendra Nath and party leaders Anil Bhardwaj, Hari Shankar Gupta and Kunwar Karan Singh.

In a memorandum to Srivastava, the party said that with just seven months to go for the election to the three municipal corporations in 2022, no decision has been arrived at on the rotation policy of men, women, SC and SC-women wards on the basis of population and gender.

