HIGHLIGHTS AT 9:40 PM

Following are the top stories at 9:40 pm: NATION DEL89 LD TALIBAN-INDIA Afghan soil should not be used for anti-India activities, terrorism: India to Taliban in first formal contact New Delhi: In the first formal and publicly acknowledged contact, Indian Ambassador to Qatar Deepak Mittal met senior Taliban leader Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai on Tuesday and conveyed India's concerns that Afghanistan's soil should not be used for anti-Indian activities and terrorism.

DEL103 LDALL SUPERTECH SC orders demolition of twin 40-storey towers of Supertech, raps NOIDA authority; ''illegal construction has to be dealt with strictly'' New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the demolition of Supertech Ltd's twin 40-storey towers under construction in NOIDA in Uttar Pradesh within three months for violation of building norms in ''collusion” with district officials, holding that illegal construction has to be dealt with strictly to ensure compliance with the rule of law.

DEL86 BIZ-2NDLD GDP GDP growth jumps to 20.1 pc in Q1, India to remain fastest growing economy New Delhi: The Indian economy grew by a record 20.1 per cent in the April-June quarter, helped by a very weak base of last year and a sharp rebound in the manufacturing and services sectors in spite of a devastating second wave of COVID-19 cases. DEL94 MOE-VACCINATION-LD TEACHERS Complete first dose of vaccination for teaching, non-teaching staff in September: MoE tells states New Delhi: The Ministry of Education (MoE) on Tuesday asked all the states and Union Territories to get first dose of vaccination completed for all teaching and non-teaching staff during September. DEL91 PM-PRANAB Pranab Mukherjee made remarkable contributions to nation's progress: PM Modi New Delhi: Hailing Pranab Mukherjee as a visionary and statesman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that during the former president's outstanding public life, his administrative skills and acumen always shone through various responsibilities that he shouldered.

BOM12 MH-TOLL BOOTH-UNION MINISTER Maha:Will torch booth if toll reimposed for bad road, says Union minister Thane: Enraged by the bad condition of a road in Maharashtra's Thane district, local BJP MP and Union Minister Kapil Patil on Tuesday said he would himself torch the toll booth if the state government resumed collecting the road tax without repairing the ''pothole-riddled'' section.

BOM11 MH-UDDHAV LD-YATRA 'Ashirvad' rallies putting people's life in danger as they are held despite 3rd wave threat: Maha CM Mumbai:In a veiled swipe at BJP, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said ''Ashirvad'' rallies are being organised despite the threat of a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic ''which is putting the lives of people in danger''.

CAL14 WB-BJP MLA-LD TMC BJP MLA Biswajit Das returns to TMC, says 'wanted to rejoin long ago' Kolkata: BJP MLA from Bagda, Biswajit Das, on Tuesday joined the TMC, the third saffron party legislator to do so since the assembly poll results were declared in May.

MDS14 KL-CONG-PARTNERS Key UDF partners express displeasure over slugfest in Congress in Kerala Thiruvananthapuram: (PTI) The alleged sidelining of senior leaders Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala in the state Congress over the selection of new DCC chiefs has not gone down well in the party-led UDF, with key partners Muslim League and the RSP saying that the open slugfest in that party will adversely affect the prospects of the front.

LEGAL LGD15 DL-HC-SURVEILLANCE Point out law and procedure for monitoring, interception of phones: HC to Centre New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Tuesday allowed the Central government to file a “detailed affidavit” on a PIL alleging “generalised surveillance” of the citizens by the authorities and sought details of procedure in relation to the monitoring and interception of phones. LGD25 SC-SWEARING IN-JUDGES-FIRST Swearing-in of 9, including 3 women, as judges would go into SC’s history for many firsts New Delhi: The swearing-in ceremony of nine Supreme Court judges, including three women, in one go on Tuesday has been unprecedented and would go into the annals of 71-year-long history of the apex court for having many firsts to its credit.

BUSINESS DEL78 BIZ-LD INFRA GROWTH Eight core sectors' output up 9.4 pc in July New Delhi: The output of eight core sectors grew by 9.4 per cent in July, mainly due to a low base effect and uptick in production of coal, natural gas, steel, cement and electricity, official data showed on Tuesday. DEL93 BIZ-FACEBOOK-COMPLIANCE REPORT Facebook took action on 33.3 mn content pieces during June 16-July 31 period New Delhi: Facebook ''actioned'' over 33.3 million content pieces across ten violation categories proactively during June 16-July 31 in India, the social media giant said in its compliance report on Tuesday.

DEL88 BIZ-RBI-LD DAS RBI to conduct fine-tuning operations to manage unanticipated liquidity flows: Das Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will conduct fine-tuning operations to manage unanticipated and one-off liquidity flows to ensure balanced liquidity conditions in the system, Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Tuesday FOREIGN FGN14 US-BLINKEN-LD TALIBAN Taliban will have to earn int'l legitimacy, support by meeting their commitments: Blinken Washington: The Taliban will have to earn international legitimacy and support by meeting their commitments on freedom of travel, counterterrorism, respecting the basic rights of the Afghan people, including women and minorities, and forming an inclusive government, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said. FGN46 CHINA-CPC-CONCLAVE CPC to hold key conclave in Nov ahead of next year’s leadership reshuffle Beijing: China's ruling Communist Party will hold its key conclave in November ahead of next year’s party Congress which will pave the way for major leadership changes and a possible unprecedented third term for President Xi Jinping.

ANB ANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)