Left Menu

Wonderful sign that our medal-winners coming from different parts of country: PM Modi

He made the observation, sources said, while speaking to Mariyappan Thangavelu and Sharad Kumar over telephone as he congratulated them on winning silver and bronze medals respectively in the mens high jump T42 event at the Tokyo Paralympics.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 21:46 IST
Wonderful sign that our medal-winners coming from different parts of country: PM Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed happiness on Tuesday over the fact that India's medal-winners, be it in the Olympics or Paralympics, are coming from different parts of the country which, he said, is a wonderful sign. He made the observation, sources said, while speaking to Mariyappan Thangavelu and Sharad Kumar over telephone as he congratulated them on winning silver and bronze medals respectively in the men's high jump T42 event at the Tokyo Paralympics. India's medal tally at the Paralympics touched an unprecedented 10, riding on a consistently stupendous track-and-field performance. Modi told both athletes that these medals are the outcome of their constant hard work. Kumar told the prime minister that he derived great inspiration from him as he has taken special care to encourage para-athletes, which is a great sign, sources said. He also recalled that Modi often enquired about his well-being when he was training in Ukaraine. The TOPS scheme of the government was also appreciated.

After their winning performance, Modi tweeted, ''The indomitable @sharad_kumar01 has brought smiles on the faces of every Indian by winning the Bronze Medal. His life journey will motivate many. Congratulations to him.'' He said in another tweet, ''Soaring higher and higher! Mariyappan Thangavelu is synonymous with consistence and excellence. Congratulations to him for winning the Silver Medal. India is proud of his feat.'' Modi had earlier in the day spoken to Singhraj Adhana and congratulated him on winning the bronze medal in the Tokyo Paralympics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021