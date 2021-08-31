Left Menu

MP cabinet nod to appoint Olympic hockey player Vivek Sagar as DSP

Earlier this month, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had presented a cheque of Rs one crore to Vivek Sagar and announced his appointment as DSP and a house for his family wherever they wish in the state.The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday decided to appoint a member of the medal-winning Indian hockey team Vivek Sagar, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, as DSP in the state police, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters after attending the meeting.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 31-08-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 21:56 IST
MP cabinet nod to appoint Olympic hockey player Vivek Sagar as DSP
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to appoint Vivek Sagar, who was part of the Indian hockey team that won the bronze medal at the recent Tokyo Olympics, as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in the state police. Earlier this month, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had presented a cheque of Rs one crore to Vivek Sagar and announced his appointment as DSP and a house for his family wherever they wish in the state.

“The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday decided to appoint a member of the medal-winning Indian hockey team Vivek Sagar, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, as DSP in the state police,” MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters after attending the meeting. Sagar hails from Shivnagar Chandon village in Itarsi tehsil in the Hoshangabad district. Mishra also said the state government has approved an amount of Rs 110.84 crore to achieve the target of total literacy in Madhya Pradesh by 2025-26 under the “Nav Bharat Saksharta Abhiyan”, which will cover over one crore people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021