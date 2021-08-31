PPK Ramacharyulu appointed Rajya Sabha secretary general

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday appointed Dr PPK Ramacharyulu, who is secretary in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat since 2018, as the secretary general.

He succeeds Desh Dipak Verma, who demitted office as secretary general on Tuesday after serving the top post for four years. Parasaram Pattabhi Kesava Ramacharyulu is the first insider to have risen from the ranks of the secretariat to the top post in the about 70 years of the Rajya Sabha, a statement issued by the Rajya Sabha secretariat said.

Nine such insiders have become the secretary general of Lok Sabha so far, it also said.

Born on March 20, 1958, Ramacharyulu has about 40 years of experience of handling various aspects of the functioning of Parliament. He joined the Rajya Sabha Secretariat in 1983 after serving in the Lok Sabha Secretariat for a year. Ramacharyulu had served as special secretary, Andhra Pradesh Legislature, in 2017. The appointment is till further orders, sources in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said.

