Chhattisgarh BJP's 'chintan shivir' begins in Bastar

The Chhattisgarh BJP on Tuesday kicked off a three-day-long 'chintan shivir' (brainstorming session) in the tribal-dominated Bastar district, where senior leaders got down to the task of preparing a roadmap and finalise strategy in view of the 2023 assembly polls.

BJP national joint general secretary (organisation) Shivprakash, general secretary and state in-charge D Purandeswari, joint in-charge Nitin Nabin, Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh, national vice- president and former chief minister Raman Singh and other senior leaders are attending the conclave which started in the evening at a hotel in the Dharampura area here, a party leader said.

Jagdalpur, located around 300km from state capital Raipur, is the headquarters of Bastar district, a Maoist hotspot.

Talking to reporters after reaching Jagdalpur for the meeting, Raman Singh said at such brainstorming sessions, closed-door discussions are held on various issues keeping in mind short and long-term views.

Based on inputs received during these discussions, a future roadmap is prepared for public outreach and other political activities, said the BJP veteran, who was the CM from 2003 to 2018.

Such a programme will also boost the morale of local party workers and leaders of the tribal-dominated area, he added.

The saffron party, that ruled Chhattisgarh for 15 years before being ousted from power by the Congress in the 2018 polls, is organising such a brainstorming session for the first time in the politically significant and tribal-dominated Bastar region since the formation of the state in November 2000, party leaders said.

The event is also being seen as an exercise by the opposition party to regain its tribal vote base in the region where it had put up a dismal show in the last assembly elections in 2018.

The conclave is being held at a time when the ruling Congress is witnessing a rift in its ranks as a result of a power tussle between Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and his cabinet colleague T S Singh Deo with the latter apparently seeking a leadership change.

Asked about the ongoing tussle within the state Congress, Raman Singh said the fight for chair (CM post) has come out in the open and the ruling party looks clearly divided in two groups (led by Baghel and Singh Deo).

Earlier, BJP state in-charge Purandeswari was accorded a warm welcome by party workers as she arrived in Jagdalpur.

Addressing party workers at the BJP office here, she said no political party has done as much for forest dwellers as the saffron outfit after the country's independence.

Hitting out at the Congress, she said the party has always considered every section of the society as a vote bank.

The BJP is working for integrating societies, Purandeswari said and appealed to party workers to strengthen the organisation with full devotion and dedication.

In the 2018 assembly polls, the BJP had won only one seat - Dantewada - out of 12 segments (11 of them reserved for ST candidates) of the Bastar region. However, after Dantewada BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi was killed in a Naxal attack in 2019, the saffron party lost this seat, too, to the Congress in a bypoll.

Tribals comprise around 32 per cent of the state's population and have always influenced the outcome of elections.

