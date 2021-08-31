Raj Congress claims infighting in state BJP

The Rajasthan Congress on Tuesday claimed that the opposition BJP is getting weakened in the state due to infighting, triggering a sharp reaction from the saffron party.

“The BJP leaders are fighting among themselves and the people are watching this,” the Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra said.

“Instead of pointing out any shortcomings in the government schemes and programmes, they are fighting among themselves. I do not think that the BJP will be able to stand on its feet in future,” he added.

Dotasra said be it the BJP state president Satish Poonia or Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore or even Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Bhupendra Yadav, they all claim themselves to be “big”.

“And Vasundhara Raje is already bigger than them as she has been the chief minister twice but she is not being heard,” he said.

On the controversy over the absence of a picture of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in the posters of the 'Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav' released by the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR), Dotasra said the BJP is thinking narrowly.

“No matter how hard the RSS and BJP may try, they cannot erase the Nehru and Gandhi family and their contribution from the history of the country,” he said.

The PCC chief also accused the central government of misusing agencies like the CBI, ED and Income Tax Department.

Reacting sharply to Dotasra’s remarks, BJP state president Satish Poonia said the state Congress president should take care of his party first.

“The Congress government is struggling with infighting, due to which the development work in the state has come to a complete halt. To divert attention from the failures of the Congress government, Dotasra has to give such statements,” Poonia said in a statement.

He said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is scared that the day the Cabinet expansion will take place, there will be a big explosion in the Congress party.

“Therefore, Ashok Gehlot is magically postponing the Cabinet expansion. The lack of expansion of the Congress organisation shows that the organization and power in the state are in the hands of one person,” he said.

