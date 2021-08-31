Lebanon parliament speaker Berri urges government formation this week, "not longer"

Left Menu

Lebanon's parliament speaker Nabih Berri urged the country's top politicians on Tuesday to form a government no later than this week. In a televised speech, Berri urged politicians to put aside their differences in order to save the country from economic collapse.

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 22:46 IST
Lebanon's parliament speaker Nabih Berri urged the country's top politicians on Tuesday to form a government no later than this week.

In a televised speech, Berri urged politicians to put aside their differences in order to save the country from economic collapse. Lebanon, which is suffering a deep economic crisis, has been run by a caretaker administration since the government resigned more than a year ago. Prime minister-designate Najib Mikati, the third to attempt to form a government, said last week there were big hurdles ahead.

In his remarks on Tuesday, Berri said political factions should not hinder the formation of a government by demanding blocking minorities in the new cabinet. President Michel Aoun has denied accusations that he is demanding a third of cabinet seats for his allies, which would allow them to veto cabinet decisions. (Reporting By Laila Bassam and Maha El Dahan Editing by Peter Graff)

