Amid Pb Cong infighting, Rawat arrives in Chandigarh

Amid the infighting in the Punjab Congress, AICC general secretary Harish Rawat on Tuesday reached Chandigarh to meet party leaders and listen to their grievances.

His visit follows days after the party's state unit plunged into another crisis after four ministers, belonging to the camp of PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and a dozen party leaders raised a banner of revolt against Chief Minister Amarinder Singh over the issue of unfulfilled poll promises.

Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Charanjit Singh Channi and three party legislators, who wanted Amarinder Singh to be replaced, had gone to Dehradun to meet Rawat on August 25.

After Rawat, who is also the party's Punjab affairs in-charge, reached Chandigarh Tuesday evening and said there was no dispute in the party’s state unit and there was only one camp which is the Congress camp.

If there is an issue, it is his job to address the same, said Rawat.

Talking to the media, Rawat said he will meet whoever wants to meet him.

“Whoever wants to meet me I am available for him,” he said.

He said he will also try to meet the chief minister on Wednesday, adding that he will be here till Thursday.

Rawat said the Congress is not like the BJP where there was “no democracy”.

To a question on MLA Pargat Singh, Rawat said if the Jalandhar Cantt legislator needs any information, he would convey it to him.

Pargat Singh had said Rawat should explain when the decision of fighting the 2022 assembly polls under the leadership of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh was taken.

After Rawat arrived in Chandigarh, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu, working presidents Kuljit Nagra, Pawan Goel and PPCC general secretary Pargat Singh met him.

After meeting Sidhu, he said the Punjab unit's organisational structure will be set up and Sidhu assured him that the whole process will be geared up in the next fifteen days.

With just a few months left for Punjab assembly polls, the internal squabbling within the party's state unit was far from over even after Sidhu was appointed the Punjab Pradesh Congress president.

Rawat on Saturday had met Rahul Gandhi in Delhi and briefed him about the situation in the state.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal Daljit Singh Cheema took exception to Rawat’s alleged 'Panj Pyaras' remarks and demanded an apology from him.

