AAP's Rakhi Birla accuses Delhi Police of trying to cover up incidents of rape

AAP leader Rakhi Birla has claimed that in the last one month, 4-5 big incidents of rape have come to light and instead of taking serious action, the Delhi Police is trying to cover up the matters.

Addressing a press conference, Birla charged that the Delhi Police has failed under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and crimes against women have been rapidly rising in Delhi.

''In the last one month, 4-5 big incidents of rape have come to the fore and instead of taking serious action, the BJP's Delhi Police is just trying to cover up the matter,'' she said.

She said if the Delhi Police is continuously failing under the leadership of the Union home minister, he should hand it over to the Delhi Government.

''We (Delhi government) will take the responsibility for women's safety,'' the Delhi Legislative Assembly deputy speaker said.

''The Union Home Minister should review the law and order situation in Delhi with the Commissioner of Police. He should leave his political trips for once and take all necessary steps for the safety of our sisters and daughters,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)