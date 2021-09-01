Left Menu

AAP's Rakhi Birla accuses Delhi Police of trying to cover up incidents of rape

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2021 00:42 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 00:42 IST
AAP's Rakhi Birla accuses Delhi Police of trying to cover up incidents of rape
  • Country:
  • India

AAP leader Rakhi Birla has claimed that in the last one month, 4-5 big incidents of rape have come to light and instead of taking serious action, the Delhi Police is trying to cover up the matters.

Addressing a press conference, Birla charged that the Delhi Police has failed under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and crimes against women have been rapidly rising in Delhi.

''In the last one month, 4-5 big incidents of rape have come to the fore and instead of taking serious action, the BJP's Delhi Police is just trying to cover up the matter,'' she said.

She said if the Delhi Police is continuously failing under the leadership of the Union home minister, he should hand it over to the Delhi Government.

''We (Delhi government) will take the responsibility for women's safety,'' the Delhi Legislative Assembly deputy speaker said.

''The Union Home Minister should review the law and order situation in Delhi with the Commissioner of Police. He should leave his political trips for once and take all necessary steps for the safety of our sisters and daughters,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global
4
EIB signs €15 million deal with Dutch cybersecurity company EclecticIQ

EIB signs €15 million deal with Dutch cybersecurity company EclecticIQ

 Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021