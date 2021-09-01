Left Menu

Colombia's ex-President Andres Pastrana defends efforts to build peace

Colombia's ex-President Andres Pastrana said on Tuesday his government had laid the ground work for building peace in the South American country, even though he did not reach an agreement with leftwing guerrillas and rightwing paramilitaries. Pastrana, who governed Colombia between 1998 and 2002, became the fifth ex-president to testify before the country's truth commission, which was established as part of a 2016 peace agreement with the now-demobilized rebel group the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2021 05:20 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 05:20 IST
Colombia's ex-President Andres Pastrana defends efforts to build peace

Colombia's ex-President Andres Pastrana said on Tuesday his government had laid the ground work for building peace in the South American country, even though he did not reach an agreement with leftwing guerrillas and rightwing paramilitaries.

Pastrana, who governed Colombia between 1998 and 2002, became the fifth ex-president to testify before the country's truth commission, which was established as part of a 2016 peace agreement with the now-demobilized rebel group the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). Former presidents Ernesto Samper and Juan Manuel Santos previously testified publicly, while Cesar Gaviria did so in private. Alvaro Uribe, one of Colombia's most polarizing politicians, spoke informally to the truth commission's president, Francisco de Roux, at his estate in mid August.

"Above all I am here because I am a believer in peace, no one doubts that I invested all my political capital in seeking it. I know that without truth we will not find peace. The victims will only forgive with truth, with real truth, without political bias," Pastrana said. Colombia has struggled with decades of bloody civil strife and drug violence that the 2016 peace agreement has diminished but not ended.

Pastrana, 67, began more than three years of unsuccessful peace talks with the FARC during his government, and also approached the National Liberation Army (ELN), another leftist rebel group, and the rightwing paramilitary group the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AUC), also without success. The AUC later demobilized under Uribe, though many of its former members joined drug-trafficking groups.

Pastrana also recalled how he led a process of strengthening Colombia's armed forces via Plan Colombia, which had U.S. support. "Of course, we could have made mistakes, we are all human and if our mistakes affected victims, I'm sorry - we must ask forgiveness," he said.

The former president also warned Colombia - one of the world's top producers of cocaine - will not reduce violence or achieve peace if it cannot tackle drug trafficking.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021