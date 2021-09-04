US Domestic News Roundup: The emotional task of teaching students about 9/11; Planned Parenthood wins restraining order against Texas anti-abortion group and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

The emotional task of teaching students about 9/11

As the United States ends its 'forever war' in Afghanistan, a museum in New York is teaching students about the event that set it in motion before they were born: 9/11. The 9/11 Tribute Museum in Lower Manhattan uses personal tours and first-person accounts from the people who lived through the day when American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175 crashed into the World Trade Center, to educate a new generation.

Planned Parenthood wins restraining order against Texas anti-abortion group

A Texas judge on Friday temporarily barred an anti-abortion group from suing Planned Parenthood to enforce a near-total ban on abortion in the state, handing the nation's largest abortion provider a small victory in the bitter legal fight. Travis County District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble granted Planned Parenthood a temporary restraining order against the anti-abortion group, Texas Right to Life, blocking the group and its allies from using an unusual mechanism of the Texas law that enables private citizens to sue anyone who provides or "aids or abets" an abortion after six weeks.

Analysis: U.S. Supreme Court's rightward lurch put Roe v. Wade on the brink

During a 2016 presidential debate, then-candidate Donald Trump made a statement that seemed brash at the time: If he were elected and got the chance to nominate justices to the U.S. Supreme Court, the Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion would be overturned. By this time next year, with the court having tilted further to the right thanks to Trump's three appointments to the nation's highest court, his prediction could come true.

R. Kelly accuser says she reached $200,000 settlement after herpes diagnosis

A woman testified at R. Kelly's sex abuse trial on Friday that she reached a $200,000 settlement with the R&B singer after she contracted herpes. Prosecutors have been trying to show jurors in Brooklyn federal court that Kelly was careless toward alleged victims of his sexual practices, including multiple victims who claim he kept silent about transmitting disease through intercourse.

Capitol rioter 'QAnon Shaman' pleads guilty, disappointed Trump didn't pardon

The U.S. Capitol rioter nicknamed the "QAnon Shaman" is disappointed former President Donald Trump did not pardon him, his defense lawyer said on Friday after the man pleaded guilty to taking part in the Jan. 6 unrest. Jacob Chansley, of Phoenix, Arizona, was photographed inside the Capitol shirtless, wearing a horned headdress and heavily tattooed. He has been held without bond since his arrest shortly after the riot, and on Friday entered a guilty plea to obstructing an official proceeding.

Surveying storm damage, Biden vows to help Louisiana recover, promotes infrastructure plan

President Joe Biden promised federal aid to storm-ravaged Louisiana and urged national unity for the long recovery still to come on Friday after Ida devastated parts of the U.S. Gulf coast and unleashed even deadlier flooding in the Northeast. Touring the damage in Louisiana, Biden met Governor John Bel Edwards and local officials to discuss the response to the hurricane, a domestic challenge that follows close on the heels of the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan.

Louisianans scramble to find fuel for generators after Ida

Storm-battered Louisiana residents and area businesses, who have endured almost a week without electricity, are having trouble finding generators or fuel to power them, making it difficult for residents to cool their homes after Hurricane Ida.

Ida's severe winds knocked out power to more than one million homes and businesses. Unlike other recent fuel crunches, such as the ransomware attack that forced the Colonial Pipeline to shut in May, supply is not the only problem. Many gas stations are without power, keeping them from operating, and making it harder for residents to fill generators.

Florida teachers on edge as mask war, COVID surge mark first weeks of school

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten crouched to sit at a first-graders' table in a Florida school, chatting with masked 6-year-olds about books and their former kindergarten teacher, Mrs. Smith. Lillian Smith, a local union steward who taught at William A. Chapman Elementary in Miami-Dade County for more than 30 years, died last month of COVID-19. At least four Miami-Dade County teachers or staff have died from COVID so far this school year, as cases and hospitalizations in Florida have soared.

California Republicans launching campaign to boost trust in mail-in voting

California Republicans will launch a campaign on Friday to convince conservatives to trust the state's mail-in balloting system, hoping to boost turnout in the election to recall Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, party officials said. The party will roll out videos on its digital platforms showing Republican Party officials mailing their ballots and urging supporters to vote early in the Sept. 14 election, according to footage seen exclusively by Reuters and interviews with party leaders.

Why Hurricane Ida crippled the New Orleans power grid

Hurricane Ida's 150-mph winds crippled a Louisiana electric grid already vulnerable from aging transmission lines, electricity bottlenecks and $2 billion worth of damage caused by three hurricanes that hit last year. Ida's landfall on Sunday left a wake of destruction and suffering. More than 1 million customers were without electricity immediately after the storm - a hardship that, for some, could last weeks.

