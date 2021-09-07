World News Roundup: Blinken denies Taliban blocking Americans from leaving Mazar-i-Sharif; Reopen schools or disaster looms, experts tell Indian authorities and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Blinken denies Taliban blocking Americans from leaving Mazar-i-Sharif

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken denied on Tuesday reports that the Taliban had blocked Americans attempting to fly out of of a northern Afghan city, but said the group had not allowed charter flights to depart because some people lacked valid travel documents. Reports have emerged over the past few days that 1,000 people, including Americans, had been stuck at Mazar-i-Sharif airport for days awaiting clearance for their charter flights to leave. One organizer blamed the delay on the State Department - a criticism echoed by Republicans who have said not enough has been done to facilitate the charter flights.

Reopen schools or disaster looms, experts tell Indian authorities

Many top Indian epidemiologists and social scientists are urging authorities to reopen in-person school classes for all age groups, saying the benefits outweigh the risks especially as poor rural children are missing out on online education. The recommendation comes as experts say another COVID-19 wave in India this year could be far less deadly because a dramatic rise in cases in April and May means a big majority of the population have been infected already, while more than half of its adults have been at least partly vaccinated.

Europe just had its warmest summer on record, EU scientists say

Europe had its warmest summer on record this year, though only by a small margin over two previous highest temperatures for June-August, European Union scientists said on Tuesday. The EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service said the average surface air temperature in June-August was close to 1.0C above the 1991-2020 average, making it the hottest in its dataset. The previous warmest summers, 2010 and 2018, were 0.1C cooler.

Taliban fire in air to scatter hundreds of protesters in Kabul

Taliban gunmen fired in the air on Tuesday to scatter protesters in the Afghan capital Kabul, witnesses said, as the video showed scores scurrying to escape volleys of gunfire. Hundreds of men and women shouting slogans such as "Long live the resistance" and "Death to Pakistan" marched in the streets to protest against the Taliban takeover. Neighbouring Pakistan has deep ties with the Taliban and has been accused of assisting the Islamist group's return to power - charges it denies.

UK PM Johnson raises taxes to tackle health and social care crisis

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out plans on Tuesday to raise taxes on workers, employers, and some investors to try to fix a health and social care funding crisis, angering some in his governing party by breaking an election promise. After spending huge amounts of money to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Johnson is returning to an early pledge to address Britain's creaking social care system, where costs are projected to double as the population ages over the next two decades.

U.S., Japan, S.Korea prepare for possible meeting on N.Korea -report

The United States, South Korea, and Japan are preparing for a possible meeting of officials handling North Korea next week in Tokyo, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday. Arrangements were being made for talks between the U.S. envoy for North Korea, Sung Kim, and his Japanese and South Korean counterparts, the report said, citing multiple unnamed sources.

Guinea junta consolidates takeover with military governors

The soldiers who seized power in Guinea over the weekend have consolidated their takeover with the installation of army officers at the top of the country's eight provincial regions and various administrative districts. West African countries have threatened sanctions over the overthrow of President Alpha Conde, who was serving a third term after altering the constitution to permit it, which his opponents called illegal. Regional leaders will meet to discuss the situation on Thursday.

Myanmar shadow government calls for revolt against military rule

Myanmar's shadow government, formed by opponents of military rule, called for a nationwide uprising against the junta on Tuesday, amid reports of new protests and a flare-up in fighting between the army and ethnic military groups. Duwa Lashi La, acting president of the National Unity Government (NUG), said the shadow government was launching a "people's defensive war", signaling in a speech what appeared to be a bid for greater coordination of armed militias and ethnic forces after months of fighting the military.

UNICEF trying to reunite evacuated Afghan children with families

UNICEF is trying to reunite hundreds of Afghan children who were separated from their families and evacuated to various countries during the hurried U.S. withdrawal from the country, the U.N. agency said on Tuesday. Hundreds of children were separated in the chaotic scenes at Kabul airport and UNICEF is trying to get them back together with their families, spokesperson James Elder told a U.N. briefing in Geneva.

Merkel implores Germans to back conservatives as they hit record low

Chancellor Angela Merkel made an impassioned plea to German voters on Tuesday to back her would-be successor Armin Laschet at this month's national election, as an opinion poll showed support for their conservatives slumping to an all-time low. The Forsa poll for RTL/n-tv put support for the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) at 25%, extending their lead over the conservative CDU/CSU bloc, who dropped 2 points from the previous week to 19%, which n-tv said was a record trough.

