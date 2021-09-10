World News Roundup: Brokering exit from Afghanistan, U.S. envoy Khalilzad became face of diplomatic debacle; Japan's popular vaccine minister Kono enters race for next leader and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Brokering exit from Afghanistan, U.S. envoy Khalilzad became face of diplomatic debacle

In a luxury hotel along Doha's coastline last year, Zalmay Khalilzad smiled as he shook hands with the Taliban's co-founder Mullah Baradar in front of journalists and diplomats from around the world. "We have signed an agreement with the Taliban that achieves U.S. objectives," Khalilzad, the United States' special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation, wrote on Twitter later that night.

Japan's popular vaccine minister Kono enters race for next leader

Japan's popular coronavirus vaccination minister, Taro Kono, announced his candidacy on Friday to lead the ruling party and, by extension, become the next prime minister, highlighting his image as an outspoken reformer with a conservative streak. Kono becomes the third candidate to throw his hat in the ring for the leadership of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), which opened up last week when Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he would step down.

UK extends Cressida Dick's contract as London police chief

London police chief Cressida Dick, who has faced criticism for her force's handing of major investigations and protests, will remain in her role as Britain's most senior officer, the British government said on Friday. Dick's contract, which was due to end in April next year, has been extended for another two years, the Home Office (interior ministry) said.

Jorge Sampaio, who showed extent of Portuguese presidential powers, dies at 81

Former Portuguese President Jorge Sampaio, who made national history in 2005 with extraordinary use of his powers to dissolve parliament and oust an unstable majority government, died on Friday at the age of 81. The cause of death was not disclosed, though Sampaio had been hospitalized since Aug. 27 with breathing difficulties.

Taliban have their work cut out to win hearts and minds in Kabul

After 20 years of fighting, the Taliban have tried to present a conciliatory face to the world. Afghanistan's new rulers have a problem closer to home: winning the hearts and minds of their own people, starting in the capital. Since the group entered Kabul on Aug. 15, armed members have roamed the streets in battlefield dress, often with no obvious chain of command. Many city dwellers are not used to the sight, and heavy-handed security tactics have not helped.

Merkel ally presses SPD's Scholz over money laundering probe

The general secretary of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives has pressed their rival Social Democrats (SPD) chancellor candidate, Olaf Scholz, to explain himself over an investigation of his Finance Ministry by prosecutors. German prosecutors raided the finance and justice ministries on Thursday as part of an investigation into the government's anti-money laundering agency, putting a spotlight on Germany's failings in tackling financial crime.

Facing stalemate in ties, Biden and China's Xi discuss avoiding conflict in call

U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping spoke for 90 minutes on Thursday, in their first talks in seven months, discussing the need to ensure that competition between the world's two largest economies does not veer into conflict. The U.S. side said the "proof will be in the pudding" as to whether the stalemate can be broken with ties between the superpowers languishing at their lowest point in decades.

Afghanistan commercial flights resume as U.N. accuses Taliban of harassment

The first international commercial flight under Afghanistan's new Taliban interim government departed Kabul on Thursday carrying more than 100 foreigners, including some U.S. citizens left behind after last month's chaotic Western airlift.

The flight marked an important step in the Taliban's efforts to create a functioning state after they seized power last month, although there were growing reports of violence against women, foreigners and journalists at the hands of the Islamists.

Russia and Belarus begin active phase of huge war games

Russia and ex-Soviet ally Belarus on Friday launched the active phase of vast military exercises involving 200,000 personnel that have alarmed Ukraine and some NATO nations. The "Zapad-2021" war games, taking place on Russia's and Belarus's western flanks, are due to run until next Thursday. Moscow released footage of warships and tanks opening fire and fighter jets taking off.

Taliban response to Afghan protests increasingly violent, U.N. says

The U.N. rights office on Friday said that the Taliban response to peaceful marches in Afghanistan has been increasingly violent, with authorities using live ammunition, batons and whips and causing the deaths of at least four protesters. Protests and demonstrations, often led by women, pose a challenge to the new Islamist Taliban government as it seeks to consolidate control after seizing the capital Kabul nearly a month ago.

